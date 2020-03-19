What a Cute Reaction! Nancy Ajram Faces a Blackout during an Instagram LIVE

Instagram users circulated a video of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram during a live video broadcast on Instagram during home quarantine in Lebanon.

In the live video, electricity kept getting cut off, and Nancy gave the coolest and cutest reaction to the blackout, as it's a very common thing to happen in Lebanon.

Nancy said: "You know for sure that electricity was cut off, it might be a weird thing for people watching us from outside of Lebanon, but if you are from Lebanon, this is absolutely not an uncommon thing. It's okay, please bare with us, and here it comes back again."

Not long after, Nancy faced another blackout, and commented: "Ohhh! electricity is gone again, now you know why, there is no need to explain it, this is our luck".