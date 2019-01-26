What Does Kylie Jenner Want for Valentine's Day?

Kylie Jenner wants diamonds for Valentine's Day. (@kyliejenner/Instagram)

The 21-year-old reality star has dropped some serious hints to her boyfriend Travis Scott - with whom she has 11-month-old daughter Stormi - that she wants sparkly jewels as a gift when the romantic holiday rolls around next month, as she said diamonds are much better than pearls.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Friday (25.01.19) in which she answered Valentine's Day themed quick fire questions, Kylie was asked whether she'd prefer to receive a teddy bear or jewellery, to which she said: "I mean, jewellery, obviously, right?"

And then when asked if that jewellery would be made of diamonds or pearls, she said "diamonds" were her preferred precious stone.

When it comes to the perfect Valentine's Day date night, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star would prefer to go out for dinner than watch a movie, although she "really loves both".

Asked to pick one, she said: "I don't know, 'cause I really love both, but maybe since it's Valentine's Day, let's go out for a nice dinner or something."

During the one-minute clip, Kylie also reveals she prefers red roses over white roses, milk chocolate over dark chocolate, red wine over rosé, and pink over red.

Kylie even has a preference over which colour lingerie to wear on Valentine's Day.

Asked to pick between red or black lingerie, she said: "I'm going to say red for Valentine's Day, black for any other day."

Kylie's Valentine's Day choices come after it was recently reported she and Travis could be set to get engaged soon, as they're "really happy" in their relationship.

An insider said: "Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon, [but Kylie is] taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters' past relationships fail.

"Things are in a great place with Travis. They're always together and just really happy."