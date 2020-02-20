What to Expect At This Year's Dubai Food Festival

Sure to get your tummy rumbling, the ever beloved Dubai Food Festival returns to celebrate all things gastronomy from 26 February to 14 March. Take a big bite out of the city’s expansive culinary landscape, from high-end dining experiences during Dubai Restaurant Week to the lesser known Hidden Gems. Want to get your dinner plans in order accordingly? Check out this year’s highlight to help you out:

Indulge in one-of-a-kind Foodie Experiences

After a smash-hit inaugural edition last year, Foodie Experiences returns with a flavour-packed menu of gustatory adventures. Discover Dubai’s culinary dynamism at over 20 remarkable events to delight gourmands of all tastes. There are immersive masterclasses to become an expert in Chinese cuisine, maki-making, vegan desserts and Emirati delicacies, or learn tips and tricks on food photography. Renowned chefs have cooked up memorable dining experiences like Bio Farm’s five-course feast, a murder mystery at Paramount Hotel or Chef Luigi's Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza.

Quality bites during Dubai Restaurant Week

Dubai is home to a great many world-class restaurants by master chefs from around the globe. Whether you’re craving Italian staples or Japanese favourites with a contemporary spin, sample a list of must-try destinations during Dubai Restaurant Week. Upscale eateries are concocting special edition tastings this year, offering their signature dishes in affordable, three-course set menus. Feast on recipes by Michelin-star chefs like Mathieu Viannay, celebrities like Gordan Ramsey or try local treasures like Coya and Alta Badia with lunch menus starting from AED75 and dinner menus from AED150.

Summer loving at Etisalat Beach Canteen

Embrace early summer vibes when Etisalat Beach Canteen takes over the glittering shores of Jumeirah Beach. A flagship DFF affair, the alfresco carnival offers pop-up food stalls, entertainment and activities for the whole family. Dine your way through the Oasis Food Plaza boasting a wide selection of eateries from across the UAE. Chefs are showing off their skills during live cooking demos and competitions at the Kitchen Collab while everyone can enjoy casual bites in the back lanes of Street Food Yard. There’s a special gaming park to add some tech flavour, as well as live performances on the main stage every day.

Uncover the Hidden Gems

While there’s much to say about all the fashionable restaurants across Dubai, here’s your chance to try some of the city's best-kept foodie secrets. In collaboration with Zomato, DFF has put together a list of 40 unsung culinary heroes like Al Fareej Restaurant and Bakery, Khaleej Tacos and Wildflower so you can munch your way through the city’s back streets and alleys. Put on your critic’s hat and work your way through this hefty list over breakfast, lunch and dinner, then come here to vote for your favourite spot. At the end, DFF will highlight Dubai’s most popular hidden haunts.

Get a Taste of Dubai

Wrap up your feast at Taste of Dubai, a magnet for gourmets of the world. This openair festival takes place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, where top-notch restaurants and chefs set up shop for three days. Enjoy bite-sized gourmet dishes at a fraction of the price, attend cooking workshops and live entertainment with all kinds of family fun. Stars of the culinary world will host talks and demonstrations during the event, so get your tickets now for this hotly anticipated edition.