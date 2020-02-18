'What's Happening To You?' Milad Youssef Shares Bizarre Pictures.. Rock N' Roll Much?

Syrian actor Milad Youssef recently participated in the short feature film Anha (About Her) directed by Rabab Merhej, starring Robin Issa, Fayez Qazaq among a star-studded cast.

Youssef published a series of photos of his character in the movie, along with his colleague Robin Issa. I In the pictures he appeared wearing bizarre outfits, sparking a wave of comments.

Milad appeared with blue-dyed hair, wearing a blue fur jacket without clothes underneath, while posing in all sorts of ways.

The photos sparked wide reactions among Milad's fans, who were surprised by his appearance and left cynical comments, as they compared his new persona to his macho role of Issam in Bab Al-Hara.

















Among the most prominent commentators was Syrian artist Talal Mardini, who wrote: "OH! what is happening with you!"