What a Hunk! Leaked Images of Meryem Uzerli's American Boyfriend.. Watch

The only fact Meryem Uzerli revealed about her boyfriend is that he's American.

But last night, fans were treated with more than Meryem's boyfriend's nationality, it was his pictures.

The Turkish-German actress's daughter, Lara Jemine Uzerli, 7, posted the pictures on her Instagram account.

Soon Meryem deleted the picture from Lara's account before they find their way to the media, but it was too late.

The images went viral on social media.

In one pose, Meryem was shaving her boyfriend's beard.

In another picture, Meryem, her American boyfriend and two daughters sat down for a mini photoshoot.

Last week, Meryem and her ex threw their daughter Lara a Super-Mario-themed birthday party.

Uzerli shared with her 6.5 million Instagram followers a photo album of the celebration.

She captioned it: 'Happy Birthday to my LARA !!! 7Years !!! Lily, Mommy and Daddy LOVEEEEE YOU SOOOO MUCH !!!!'