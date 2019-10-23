Can You Recognize Her? Meryem Uzerli Loses Original Face Features.. 4 Lip Operations and 3 for the Jaw! (Picture)

Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli's beauty blends between Turkish and European that she inherited from her Turkish father and German mother.





Face features of Meryem have undergone significant changes between the start of her career until today. Perhaps the biggest transformation is her most recent one as she continues to get Botox and Filler injections.

One Turkish news outlet published a collage revealing the changes in Uzerli's face over the years from 2001 until today. It clearly depicts Meryem's more innocent and simpler features in her earlier years, in contrast to her current exaggerated look.

The page revealed that Uzerli had four operations in her lips and three in her jaw, in addition to two operations to fill her cheeks. She also had her face injected with vitamins in the past few years.

Meryem Uzerli is awaiting the results of her recent auditions to participate in the second season of the famous German series Dark.