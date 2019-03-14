Where To Celebrate Holi in Dubai

Desert, beach or park – pick your setting for the perfect Holi (Shutterstock)

This time of year brings in the colours of spring and with it the vibrant Indian festival of Holi. Celebrating the triumph of good over evil, it marks a fête of song, dance and spirit of togetherness. Donning a fresh canvas of white clothes, children and adults alike take to the streets and paint each other with brightly-coloured powders and water. But Holi celebrations aren’t limited to India – Dubai is bringing its own hue to the festivities at family-friendly events across the city:

Colourful park picnic

The lush greens of Zabeel Park is this year’s venue for the Holi Hai Color Mela. A cornucopia of festivities, food and music inspire this year’s festival with something on offer for all ages. For children, a dedicated play area awaits, while adults can enjoy a line-up of live performances and activities. An array of food trucks will serve delicious Indian treats, adding flavour to an already-zesty experience. Scenic sights and the fresh outdoors – the Holi Hai Color Mela welcomes spring with soaring spirits.

When: 15 March

Commemorate Holi creekside



Water balloons and brilliant colours – paint a rainbow into the sky at Dubai Creek Park’s Holi Dhamaal. This stunning waterside destination will be the perfect spot to spend the day with loved ones. Green lawns will be lined with diverse cuisines, limitless activities and more. DJs Joel, Sukhi, Maverick and Ashmac are sharpening up their beats to amp up the event’s energy along with special entertainment for the little ones. And what starts as an afternoon in Dubai may end in a vacation in Georgia, as you stand to win a free trip to the history-rich country.

When: 15 March

Dive into beachside celebrations

Usher in spring by the shores at Jebel Ali Golf Resort and Spa's annual Holi Beach Celebration. Bollywood tunes and delicious food, an evergreen string of DJs and plenty of entertainment – this celebration will enchant you from day to night. The annual event is perfect for friends and family, offering single, couple and group tickets so everyone can join in for a good time.

When: 22 March

Desert disco with Neha Kakkar

A household names thanks to a thriving streak of pop hit dance anthems like 'Sunny Sunny', ‘Dilbar’, ‘Aankh Maare’ and ‘Kala Chasma’, Neha Kakkar is set to add electric energy to Holi Masti. This bash at Al Sahra Desert Resort Equestrian Centre is shaping up to be quite the occasion with DJs Pierre Ferns, Ricky and Chirag also joining the evening’s line-up. Parents can enjoy all the entertainment without distraction, as the little ones will be busy at their own play zone. Act fast while the early bird tickets are still available.

When: 22 March

Incredible colour carnival

A food court of international culinary delights, bouncy castles and swings, live music all day and a plethora of carnival games – the nostalgia-doused AKS Color Carnival is sure to bring out the child in you. Spice up the occasion with authentic Indian chaat and unbeatable beats by DJs Manoj Punjabi, Nitesh Lakhiani and friends. Kids might have the slides and castles to themselves, but adults can get in on some human foosball and more activities, too. The best part is that anyone under 16 years can attend for free.

When: 22 March

Venture into a rainbow wonderland

Rang Day, the Middle East’s biggest Holi celebration, is returning to Dubai’s Wonderland Theme Park. Paint the venue red at this daylong blowout, which is setting a grand stage for a rolling list of thrilling live acts. The King of Bollywood remixes, DJ Shadow, will get you in the mood to groove along with singer Nakash Aziz, who will perform blockbuster hits like ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ and ‘Tukur Tukur’. Shalmali Kholgade, Nindy Kaur, DJ Emwee and more are part of the live playlist series, so throw bright colours in the air to the beat of their fast tracks. Children under 12 can attend for free, while adults can gather their friends and families to make the most of group deals.

When: 22 March

