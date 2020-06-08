Where To Find Live Entertainment in Dubai

When in doubt of what to do, you can always count on Dubai’s live entertainment calendar to deliver. Live stream music concerts, stand-up comedy and stage spectaculars are always on thanks to the city’s array of performance venues who work tirelessly, come rain, shine or pandemic, to highlight the extraordinary wealth of talent in this city.

Theatre by QE2, a performance venue set aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 floating hotel, has put together a packed line-up of entertainment. Country singer Peter Donegan is bringing a Southern-style music night to the world wide web, to get you in the line-dancing and cowboy boots mood on 8 June. The next day, South African comedy giant Barry Hilton is practising a whole new routine on audiences from home, while ABBA fans can enjoy an entire evening of the Swedish pop group’s biggest hits for an impromptu home-turf karaoke night on 10 June.

If you’re looking for more laughs, Indian comic on the rise Anshu Mor is carrying on the Ha Ha Ha-bibi series on 10 June as well – note that this is the only ticketed event on this list. He left the corporate world to pursue comedy and now has over 400 shows and 18 million views on his YouTube videos under his belt. On 11 June, Mick Miller is dishing hilarious anecdotes and one-liners, showing you what 40 years of nailing it in the comedy business looks like.

Even better, The Fridge Concert Series, a starred event on the city’s live music calendar is back in action, kicking off with Dubai-based pianist and composer Viktoriia Demi on 8 June. You can enjoy a free show every Monday until the end of the month with performances by songstress Noush Like Sploosh, fusion trio Noon and the sonically eclectic Niki Mukhi Quintet.

