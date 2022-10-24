Where will Sherine's kids go amid her drug addiction?

Sherine Abdel Wahhab is still the talk of social media amid the announcement that she is using drugs and reaching the third stage of her addiction, which is considered a dangerous stage.

And now, many fans are wondering what will happen to her two daughters, now, the duo are reportedly living with their aunt, and sometimes with their birth father, Mohammad Mustafa, who was Sherine's ex husband.

حسام حبيب برفقة بنات شيرين مريم وهنا 🤩🤍!#شيرين_في_الشرقيه pic.twitter.com/f7dXGKvIjt — 𝗚𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 (@GorgeousSherine) September 4, 2021

Mohammad Mustafa has been quiet for a long time, and has not yet opened up about Sherine's latest setback, fans are eager to know his reaction to Sherine leaving the hospital, and will he forbid her from saying their two daughters?

However, it is pretty known that Mohammad has a great relationship with Sherine, and that he respects her, so maybe forbidding her to see her children is not an option, since he knows how much Sherine is attached to them.

Mohammad and Sherine's daughters, Miriam and Hana are both still underage, as one is 12-years-old and the other is 14, and they both have no right legally to choose where they want to stay in case Mohammad filed for custody.