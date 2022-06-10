Which Actors Are Participating in 'Last Of Us' HBO Series?

Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann released a new image from the HBO adaptation of the video game The Last of Us on Thursday. The announcement was made at Summer Game Fest.

Druckmann is also a co-creator of the show with Craig Mazin. The image shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the Playstation video game characters Joel and Ellie.



In the image, Joel and Ellie kneel in the dark. They are survivors 20 years after the collapse of civilization, escaping a quarantine zone.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker voiced Ellie and Joel in the game. Johnson and Baker also attended Summer Game Fest to announce they would appear in the live-action HBO Max series.

Baker and Johnson confirmed they will play different characters on the show. Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv also star in The Last of Us.