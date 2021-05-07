Which Celebrities Are Joining See Us Unite?

MTV announced Thursday that Sting, Daniel Dae Kim and more celebrities will participate in an event for The Asian American Foundation on May 21. Kim is part of TAAF's See Us Unite For Change campaign launched Thursday.

The Asian American Foundation launched the See Us Unite For Change campaign to raise support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. In addition to Kim, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka, Lisa Ling, Fareed Zakaria, and Michelle Kwan are among celebrities featured in outdoor and social media messaging.

TAAF partnered with the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation. MTV will broadcast See Us Unite for Change - The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in service of the AAPI Community on multiple MTV brands including MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET as well as streaming on Facebook Watch at 8 p.m. EDT.

Ken Jeong will host the event while Jhene Aiko and Saweetie join Sting as performers. Ling will appear on the broadcast, too.



Asian American public figures and those working to combat violence against the AAPI community will also speak. Other speakers include Amanda Ngoc Nguyen, Ai-Jen Poo, Prof. Karthick Ramakrishnan and John C. Yang.

"To truly shift perceptions on a larger scale, we must come together to take a stand against discrimination, slander and violence in all of its forms, utilizing every platform and tool that we have access to," See Us Unite campaign Executive Producer Sheila Lirio Marcelo said in a statement.