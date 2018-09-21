Which Religion Does Kristen Bell Believe in?

Kristen Bell. (AFP/File)

Kristen Bell feels like she's "disappointing" her mother by not following the same religious beliefs as her.

The 38-year-old actress has admitted that her relationship with her mother Lorelei Bell involves "a lot of turbulence", and says that after Lorelei became a "born again Christian", Kristen has found it difficult to bond with her because she doesn't subscribe to a particular faith herself.

She said: "We're very, very different people in the way we see the world but we're very similar in the way we handle things and that is an explosive combination.

"I think it's hard for her to digest [that I'm not religious], and I don't really like to talk about it a lot because when I'm talking about it all I feel is that I'm disappointing my mother, which is an awful feeling.

"Also, she lives in Michigan and there's a different bubble out there than there is in California. I'm a lot more open about very taboo subjects in general. I think that is just different to her."

The 'Frozen' star also believes her mother is "upset" that she and her husband Dax Shepard didn't take their brood - daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, three - to be baptised when they were born.

Kristen added: "I don't know this, but from my perspective, I believe she was upset we didn't baptise our kids. From my perspective, I was like, 'Let me tell you something. My child is not going to heaven or having an afterlife based on some man pouring water over her head.'"

Despite not seeing eye to eye when it comes to religion, Kristen would never judge her mother for her beliefs.

Speaking on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, the 'Good Place' actress said: "It's something that makes her feel very safe and very loved. It's an idea of practiced behaviour that is good for her. I am not in need of that same thing. I feel like I have a good barometer of being more of a humanist, a good barometer of good and bad and how my conduct should be toward other people."