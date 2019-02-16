Who is Chanelle McCleary's Mysterious Fiancé?

Chanelle McCleary and her new man. (Instagram/ @ChanelleMcCleary)

'Big Brother' star Chanelle McCleary has got engaged to a mystery man during a romantic break in Venice.

The reality TV star - who appeared on 'Big Brother' in 2017 - has revealed the news of her engagement via social media, posting a photograph of her sparkling new engagement ring on Instagram.

Alongside a snap of her eye-catching ring, Chanelle wrote: "Never thought I would say this but I am now engaged [engagement rings and love heart emojis] omg need to set a date ASAP now so he can't get away MISS MCCLEARY TO MRS (sic)"

Chanelle - who has given her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into her romantic getaway via Instagram - has not revealed the identity of her husband-to-be.

But the TV star has admitted she's looking forward to tying the knot following their nine-month romance.

She captioned another Instagram image from Venice: "Still not over this sorry there really is someone for everyone girls I had given up on love & hated all men and then fate put me and rich together and 9 months later we are engaged & have an amazing home together living our best life and building our future [praying emoji] never think your hard to love everything happens for a reason and someone out there will love us for us flaws and all xx (sic)"