Who made it to Billboard 200 chart?

ALBAWABA - The Billboard 200 is a record chart ranking the 200 most popular music albums and EPs in the United States.

The 200 Billboard chart is published weekly by the magazine. Ranking at number one was Travis Scott's Utopia album, and coming in at number two is Austin by Post Malone.

Billboard

Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time came in at number three on the Billboard 200 chart.

Barbie: The Album, soundtrack album came at number four followed by Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version.)

At number six came New Jeans' Get Up album, which got the top ranking last week landing at number one, Taylor Swift's Midnights came at number eight, and following that was country singer Morgan Wallen's Dangerous, The Double Album at number nine.

Rounding up at number 10 Taylor Swift's Lover.