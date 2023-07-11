Who is Najwa Karam's boyfriend

ALBAWABA - Recently a clip went viral of how Najwa Karam's boyfriend looks at her, and fans are questioning who he is.

Najwa Karam's boyfriend is Omar Aldahmani, an Emirati businessman, he is the chairman for Moments Events which is an event planning company.

Aldahmani was born in 1980 and is almost 15 years Karam's junior who was born in 1966, the pair who met in 2017 have been dating for two years.

The businessman has been married two times and shares 2 kids from previous marriages, while Karam was previously linked to Yousef Harb.