Who is the new character in season 2 of Wednesday

ALBAWABA - Wednesday debuted in the fall of 2022, becoming one of Netflix's top 10 shows across dozens of countries.

The show's protagonist, Jenna Ortega gained huge recognition after the show's release and send her career to a whole new level of stardom.

As fans are eager to know what's coming next from Wednesday, confirm on January 6, 2023, that Wednesday has been renewed for a second season.

The show portrays the story of The Addams Family's Wednesday Adams who attends a special school to master her emerging psychic ability and ends up on a mission to solve a mystery that embroiled her parents.

With season 2 coming our way, it has been announced that new characters are set to join the cast, so who will it be?

Albawaba created a list of the possible new characters that will be included in Wednesday 2, based on the original character of the Addams Family that were not portrayed in Wednesday season one.

1. Grandma Addams

Fun fact: Grandmama in The Addams Family (1991) was played by a Jewish anarchist and political dissident who co-founded The Living Theatre with her bisexual polyamorous husband until his death and then ran it with the other long term member of her polycule until that guy’s death. pic.twitter.com/mqmz9zD3an — Morgan M Page (@morganmpage) October 17, 2020

2. Cousin Itt

Other Characters from Wednesday 1 are reportedly set to make a return to the second season.

1. Enid Sinclair played by Emma Myers

2. Xavier Thorpe played by Percy Hynes White

3. Morticia Addams played by Catherine Zeta-Jones

4. Gomez Addams played by Luis Guzmán

5. Uncle Fester played Fred Armisen

6. Thing played by Victor Dorobantu

7. Eugene Ottinger played by Moosa Mostafa

8. Bianca Barclay played by Joy Sunday

9. Pugsley Addams played by Isaac Ordonez