Who Will Play The Role of 'Jabal' in The New 'Al Haiba' Turkish Version?

After the resounding success of 'Al Haiba' series, whose fifth and final season ended recently, Lebanese producer Sadiq Al-Sabah revealed that there are plans to produce a Turkish version of the famous series.

Al-Sabah said that the property rights to the series "Al-Haiba" were sold to a Turkish production company, in order to present a copy of it to the Turkish public in the coming period.

In a television interview on the "40" program shown on the Lebanese MTV channel, he added that the work in its Turkish version will start filming soon, but he does not yet know who is the candidate for the starring role "Jabal" presented by Taim Hassan in the Arabic version.

Al-Sabah also expressed his happiness and pride that the Al-Haiba series is the first Arab drama series whose story has been transformed into a Turkish version, which is the opposite of the current trend, as many of the stories of Turkish series are converted into Arabic.

Al-Sabah confirmed that although a Turkish company will undertake the production of the series in its new version, the "Al-Sabah Brothers" company will assume the role of supervision and control to ensure the success of the project, adding that it is not unlikely that it will also be sold to other countries.

The most prominent question that preoccupies Arab viewers is about the Turkish actor who will embody the role of the character "Jabal" presented by the Syrian actor Tim Hassan in the series.

Arab media reported the names of many Turkish actors, including the famous actor Jan Yaman, who starred in the Erkenci Kuş series "Early Bird".

Also among them is the Turkish star Tolga Sarıtaş, who is famous for his starring role in the series Söz "The Covenant."

In addition to the circulation of the name Engin Akyurek, who became famous in many series such as Kara Para Aşk "Black Love" and Sefirin kızı "The Ambassador's Daughter".

Many names were also traded to play different roles, such as: (Melicia Pamuk, Sama Ebers, Arkan Kolchak, Onur Saylak, and Damla Gulbay).

Al Haiba categorized in the categories of drama, romance, action, thriller and crime and is considered one of the most watched series, while Al-Sabah confirmed earlier that the series ended after its fifth season and there will be no parts. other him.