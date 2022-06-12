  1. Home
Who's Blood is it? MGK Wears a Syringe Full of Blood as an Earring

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 12th, 2022 - 08:35 GMT
Megan previously gifted her beau a pendant with a drop of her blood
Highlights
Machine Gun Kelly Wears a Syringe filled With Blood as an Earring

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Machine Gun Kelly wears a blood-filled syringe as an earring for the premiere of his new film 'Taurus'.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his accessory piece and wrote: 'Devil's in the details'',

Machine Gun wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit, with pink hair and manicure as he showed up with his fiance Megan Fox, who looked stunning in hot red glossy dress, and in one of the pictures were couple posed, Fox appeared to be licking Machine Gun's blood earrings. 

The couple are known that for them, blood has a significant importance.

Megan previously gifted her beau a pendant with a drop of her blood in it, “Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA,” MGK said.

 In April, Fox shared that she and MGK drink each other's blood “for ritual purposes.”

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she added. 

 

