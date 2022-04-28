  1. Home
  3. Turns Out Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drink Each Other's Blood

Published April 28th, 2022 - 09:08 GMT
Colson Baker officially proposed to the Transformers actress
Highlights
The couple drink each other's blood for ritual purposes

In new interview with Glamour Uk, Megan Fox confirms she and MGK drink each other's blood. 

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” Megan said.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” She smiled. 
 

She then further elaborated, "I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Earlier in January, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker officially proposed to the Transformers actress, Fox wrote on Instagram that the future spouses “drank each other’s blood” to commemorate the occasion.

 

 


