Who's the Ruler of the Jungle? Haifa Wehbe and Ex Boyfriend Mohamed Waziri Dispute Talk .. and a Mention of Ramez Galal!

Egyptian composer and Haifa Wehbe ex boyfriend Mohamed Waziri responded directly, for the first time, to the accusations leveled by the Lebanese star Haifa.

Waziri threatened Haifa, too, by seeking the assistance of his colleague Ramez Galal's lawyer, the famous Ashraf Abdel Aziz, sending this sharp message to Haifa; "You lost me forever and I stand by my word .. you played with the lion, so bear what's coming ..." tagging Ashraf Abdel Aziz, cassation attorney.

In return, Haifa Wehbe cynically responded to Waziri's post, by publishing a story that had a mouse GIF twerking, and captioned it: "This is the first time I ever see a lioness that describing herself as a lion!"

Wehbe had recently filed a law suit against Waziri accusing him of stealing 4 million dollars throughout her legal representative in Egypt, Counselor Yasser Kantoush, with communication No. 17766 of 2020, first section misdemeanor, Nasr city.