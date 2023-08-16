Why is Chef Burak called CZN Burak?

ALBAWABA - Turkey's most famous chef is Chef CZN Burak, whose real name is Burak Özdemir.

Renowned Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir is an internet personality known for his preparation of Turkish recipes and food, his signature move is smiling at the camera as he prepares his "king-sized" dishes.

Burak is also known for cooking for the less fortunate and people who live in poverty.

But have you ever wondered why Burak Ozdemir is nicknamed " CZN Burak"?

Burak's dad, Ismail Özdemir owned a textile shop in Laleli, which is a neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Laleli is a bustling district that’s home to a number of hotels and businesses along with clothing stores, bazaars, bistros, and cafes.

Özdemir's textile shop was called Cinzano, and people often mispronounced Cinzano, which originated the nickname of Burak, CZN.

In an interview, the chef said: My father had a textile company called Cinzano in Laleli. Our Russian guests couldn't say 'Cinzano', they always said 'Cezene' because their tongues did not translate."

Recently, CZN Burak and his father had a public feud, after Burak accused his dad of selling the rights to use his name to a foreign businessman without his knowledge.

Turkish chef, İsmail Özdemir revealed that he reconnected with his son, chef CZN Burak and worked on the issues between them, Özdemir said that he had an hour-long sit-down with Burak and solved all issues between their differences and feud.

By Alexandra Abumuhor