This Is Why Demet Özdemir Broke up With Boyfriend Oğuzhan Koç

After almost a year since Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç publicly announced that he was in a relationship with actress Demet Özdemir, sources are reporting a final end to their relationship.

The rumor comes months after the couple tried to confirm that their relationship was a real and genuine one, as Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir had to respond to claims made by Italian "gossip expert" Alessandro Rosica that their relationship "was fake and aimed to drive more popularity".

"Sometimes you just look into someones eyes and know those are the eyes you want to get lost in for the rest of your life."

According to close friends of Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir, the singer and the actress have broken up their relationship following a major argument they had while on vacation in Paris a few weeks ago.

However, none of the sources have been open about the reasons behind the argument that ended the relationship.

This has not been the first rumor suggesting an end to the love affair between Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir, but the couple has not yet denied these reports, nor posted any photos together to say they were still together, suggesting it is real this time.