Why Did Brian Wilson Postpone his Tour?

Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame has announced that he is postponing his Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits Live tour dates which were set to take place in June.

Wilson released a statement on his official website on Thursday, noting that he need to take a break in order to deal with mental health issues that have come up following the multiple surgeries he has had on his back.



Wilson has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and has dealt with mental health issues for over 50 years.

"After my last surgery I started feeling strange and it's been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but I do know that it's not good for me to be on the road right now so I'm heading back to Los Angeles," the musician said.

"I had every intention of doing these shows," he continued. "I've been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean and I don't know why. Its something I've dealt with before and we can't quite figure it out just yet."





"I'm going to rest recover and work with my doctors on this I'm looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later this year. The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome," Wilson concluded.

Wilson's Greatest Hits Live dates set for August have not been delayed. He is also set to embark on a joint tour with The Zombies that kicks off on Aug. 31 before wrapping up on Sept. 26.