Why Did Madonna Cancel her Concerts?

Pop music icon Madonna has announced on social media she will take a break from touring to recover from unspecified health issues.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you," the 61-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.



The tour is to promote Madonna's latest album Madame X.

The concert series kicked off in September with a brief residency at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. The tour schedule included stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, London and Paris.