Why Did Pharrell Williams Cancel his Festival in Virginia?

Pharrell Williams has cancelled his own festival after the fatal shooting of his cousin.

The 48-year-old singer has pulled the plug on his own 'Something In The Water' festival in Virginia after his cousin was shot and killed by a policeman earlier this year.

The event was launched in 2019 but hasn't been on since owing to COVID-19.

However, it was due to return in 2022 but Pharrell has now confirmed it won't be happening following the fatal shooting of Donovan Leech.



The 'Get Lucky' hitmaker wrote a letter to Virginia Beach city manager Patrick Duhaney expressing his anger with the situation.

It read: “I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by and with toxic energy.

“The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovan Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2." Which was in reference to the 2019 mass shooting when 12 people died.

He added: “Until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea… I don’t have a problem with the city, but I realise the city hasn’t valued my proposed solutions, either.”