Why Did Yasmine Sabri Disappear From Social Media?

"Where did Yasmine Sabri Disappear?" is a question trending on social media in the past couple of hours.

All of Sabri's social media accounts disappeared and she did not show up for Cairo Film Festival in its 40th round which got her fans worried specially that her phones are off, which paved the way for many speculations regarding her disappearance.

Many suggested that the star could be busy with work or preparing for a role, which made her decide to disable her Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts while others suggested that she got married to a wealthy Arab man that asked her to move away from the limelight.

Yasmine still has to comment on the rumors and explain the situation, especially that her last public appearance was in Gouna Film festival after which she posted some pictures from a photoshoot she did for one of the magazines. Her latest Instagram story was of her is working out before closing all of her social media accounts completely leaving her followers wondering what is happening with her.