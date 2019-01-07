Will Adel Imam and Nicole Saba Reunite in 'Valentino' Series?

News spread that Nicole Saba will be taking part in the series "Valentino" alongside Adel Imam (Source: nicolesabaaa - Instagram)

The most asked question of Arab actors nowadays is the series they are going to take part in during Ramadan 2019.

The Ramadan series map is not clear yet, but some series have been confirmed such as "Valentino" starring Adel Imam.

News spread that Nicole Saba will be taking part in the series, which makes it the first time she acts alongside actor Adel Imam since her breakthrough in Egypt film "Al Tajroba Al Dinmarkiyeh" (The Danish Experience).

Nicole Saba tackled the news and denied it, saying that she still did not make up her mind about the series she is taking part in this Ramadan season.

In a recent interview with Insider Arabia she said that the series script is not done yet so she still did not take a final decision. Yet, the Lebanese beauty noted that no one would refuse to take a role in a series starring Adel Imam.

Nicole's latest series was "Al Hayba" Season 2 alongside Tayyem Hassan in 2018 and she celebrated new year's eve in Cairo performing in two successful concerts.