Will Amal Hijazi Give up Her Hijab for Three Million Dollars?

Lebanese singer Amal Hijazi has been invited to a show hosted by Jordanian TV presenter "Ola Al Fares", which moved to the Qatari channel Bein after she used to work at the Saudi channel MBC.





Ola asked her guest if she would give up hijab if she was offered three million dollars and return to the entertainment industry.

"If they give me the treasures of the whole world, I would not give up my hijab, which was the basis of my happiness," Hijazi said.

"I was working in the entertainment industry, and an artist would have lots of work opportunities and money. I gave up on all of this, and money was never my goal in life, even if I was offered all the treasures of the world, and more I would choose living without giving up my conviction.

Amal continued: "Before hijab I though I was happy. Thank god, I was happy with my family, my children and my husband. I had some kind of joy but not the joy I have now)