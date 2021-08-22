Will Demi Lovato One Day Identify as Transgender?

The 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker opened up about their sexuality journey on an appearance at the 19th Represents Summit.

Lovato came out as non-binary earlier this year, in May, saying the identity "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression".

The star, who uses they/them pronouns, has now explained that they are “keeping it open and free”.

“Being non-binary, what that means is that I’m so much more than the binary of man and woman. And that we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we’ve grown up living in,” they said.

Demi added: “I was very nervous in the beginning to come out as non-binary because I didn’t want people to think it was inauthentic. I just wanted people to see what coming out as non-binary meant to my healing process.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“There might be a time where I identify as trans... there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman,” Lovato said.

“I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well,” they said.

Lovato also discussed ending their engagement with Max Ehrich, claiming that the end of that relationship helped them on the road to discovering their true self.

“I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted,” they said. “And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

“I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great,” they explained, “but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”