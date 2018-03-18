'Will & Grace' New Season to Air in 2019
Starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, the show initially ran eight seasons from 1998 to 2006 (Source: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)
NBC has ordered an 18-episode, third season of its Will & Grace revival to air in 2019.
Starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, the show initially ran eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. It focuses on the titular, gay lawyer and his roommate, as well as their hilarious, but exasperating friends -- actor Jack and socialite Karen.
In 2016, the stars reunited as their iconic characters for an election-themed webisode, which went viral, sparking interest in bringing the show back and prompting NBC to order two more seasons of it.
Season 1 of the revival premiered last fall and Season 2 is scheduled to debut later this year. The second season has been expanded from 13 to 18 episodes.
"As far as I'm concerned, we can't get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Saturday night. "We're eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I'm overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television."
Jennifer Jason Leigh, we’ve got a SEASON THREE! (AND more episodes for Season 2!) #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/7jbVXfLtDx— Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) ١٨ مارس، ٢٠١٨
