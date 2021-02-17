Will He Die?! Yunus Emre Yıldırımer Shot in the Head in Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz Latest Episode (Video)

It was a shocking scene for Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz (Bandits Won't Rule the World) viewers, a show that is a record-breaking TV series of ATV.

The character of Alparslan Çakırbeyli, played by Turkish actor Yunus Emre Yıldırımer, has been trending on social media after the shooting scene, discussing whether Alparslan will die or not, and here is what Fotomaç newspaper reported.

There were rumors that the character Alparslan would say goodbye to the show. Therefore, when he was shot in the head, Alparslan is expected to bid farewell to EDHO.

After the scene has been widely circulated on social media, followers started asking who is Yunus Emre Yıldırımer, to the point that he was top one in trending searches list on Google Turkey, with 50k+ searches.

So who is Yunus Emre Yıldırımer?

Yunus Emre Yıldırımer was born on February 5, 1982 in Siirt.

After Yunus Emre Yıldırımer received his primary, secondary and high school education in Diyarbakır, he graduated from Haliç Üniversitesi Konservatuvarı majoring in conservatoire.

While continuing his education, he married Melisa Özge Yıldırımer. His first acting experience was with Hatırla Sevgili (Remember Dear) aired in 2007.

Yunus Emre Yıldırımer has been playing the character of Alparslan Çakırbeyli in the TV series called Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz (Bandits Won't Rule the World) since 2015.

Here are TV series and movies which Yunus Emre Yıldırımer tool part in:

2015 – Until now: Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz (Bandits Won't Rule the World) - as Alpaslan Çakırbeyli (TV series)

2013 – 2014: Fatih-Harbiye - as Şinasi (TV Series)

2013 – Selam (Hello) - as Harun (movie)

2011– İnsan Aldandı (Man Was Deceived) - as Ömer Korcan (TV Series)

2011 – Mavi Kelebekler (Blue Butterflies) - as Murat (TV Series)

2010 – Kader Çizgisi (Line of Fate) - as Semih (TV Series)

2010 – Güz Gülleri (Autumn Roses) - as Ali-Bilal Aydın (TV Series)

2009 – Yapma Diyorum (I Say, Don't) (TV Series)

2009 – Kırık Kalpler (Broken Hearts) – as Ritmini Arayan Kalpler (TV Series)

2009 – IV. Osman - as Seri Katil (TV Series)

2008 – Dantel (Lace) - as Murat (TV Series)

2008 – Bir Göçmen Kuştu O (It Was a Migratory Bird) (TV Series)

2007 – Sardunya Sokağı (Sardunya Street) - as Orçun (TV Series)

2007 – Evimin Erkeği (The Man of My House) - as Memo (TV Series)

2007 – Elif'in Günlüğü (Elif's Diary) - as Burak (TV Series)

2007 – Hatırla Sevgili (Remember Dear) - as Ömer (TV Series)