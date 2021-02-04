Sefirin Kızı Adds a New Actor to the Show.. and Tuba Büyüküstün Is Reportedly Teasing Neslihan Atagül

All eyes are on The Ambassador's Daughter.

Since Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül has pulled out of Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) series due to health issues and Tuba Büyüküstün replaced her, the show has been getting a lot of attention by viewers and the media.

It's been noticed that Tuba Büyüküstün overshares scenes of the show on social media. Some viewers explained that as an attempt to promote Sefirin Kızı as Tuba is a bit worried that the show might fail after Neslihan's departure.

Others pointed out that there will definitely be a comparison between Tuba Büyüküstün and Neslihan Atagül, and Tuba is aware of that and she's trying to fill Neslihan's strong presence in the series.

Some reports said that Neslihan Atagül originally didn't pull out on her own and she was forced to, and Tuba is trying to tease her, especially after producers threw Neslihan Atagül and Uraz Kaygılaroğlu picture in the trash in one scene after their departure.

Separately, Turkish actor Ferit Aktuğ has been added to the cast in a surprise move by producers. He will play the role 'Bora' in the series directed by Emre Kabakuşak and written by Eylem Canpolat and Ozan Aksungur.