Will Jamie Lomas Accept his Daughter to be a Hollywood Actress?

'Hollyoaks' star Jamie Lomas wants his eight-year-old daughter to become a Hollywood actress.

The 44-year-old actor - who plays villain Warren Fox in the Channel 4 soap - appeared in charity short film 'Lead Belly' with former 'Emmerdale' star Sammy Winward and his daughter Polly. It was released last year to raise awareness for homeless military veterans in the UK.

Jamie was blown away by just how at ease Polly - his child with ex-partner Kym Marsh - was on set and he has big things planned for her in America if her love of acting continues to grow as she gets older.

Speaking to New! magazine, he said: "She's just such a little natural in front of the camera. I don't know where she gets it from. I was talking to her mum about it. I think the thing with Polly is she finds it too easy. For example, she'll be sat with me and start crying and I'll be like, 'What's wrong?' and she'll just be acting. She's such a little actress. I would never push her into it, but she just loves it.

"I'm aiming for Hollywood for her, I've got big plans for her. I'll be taking 10 per cent off her don't worry!"

Jamie went to Los Angeles in 2012 to try and break into Hollywood but didn't succeed in landing any major movie roles.

The soap hunk is proud that he tried to make it in the US but that ambition is over and he is content enjoying his life in England, his job on 'Hollyoaks' and his other projects, which include managing his First Take Acting School which Polly attends.

He said: "As I've got a little bit older, it's not as important to me. I love what I do now. I love being around my friends and family, so going away to work for six months at a time doesn't massively appeal to me. I'm really happy in life. I count my blessings every day."

Although Jamie has moved his Hollywood dream onto his daughter, Polly's mum Kym insists she would be up for an acting job Stateside now she has left behind her 'Coronation Street' character Michelle Connor.

She previously said: "I'm not leaving 'Corrie' with plans to go to Hollywood but if the opportunity arose I wouldn't necessarily say no.

"LA is an amazing place. I love the lifestyle, the sunshine and the beaches and being in a Hollywood film or big TV show out there would be good.

"But the major downside would be living away from my family. They couldn't all come with me, and I'd miss them too much."