Will Mommy Be Hande Erçel?! Kerem Bürsin Talks About Becoming a Dad (Video)

Handsome Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin has been single since she left Serenay Sarıkaya 2 years ago. Speaking to Alem magazine, the handsome actor made very sincere statements about his private life.

Kerem Bürsin, who is claimed to be with his longtime co-star Hande Erçel, talked about fatherhood for the first time.

The Sen Çal Kapimi star told Alem magazine: 'Family enriches life. But of course it is a matter of preference. I will be 34 in 3 months. My dreams have always been to be a father at the age of 29-30. But we cannot marry just to have children.'

He added: 'It's not just to be with someone. It's also about the person you want to share your life with. If all those things are available, then why not?'

Kerem Bürsin was in love with Serenay Sarıkaya at the age he said he wanted to be a father. Their relationship lasted from 2015 to 2019. Kerem was 28 years old when they started dating.

The famous actor's name is often involved in love rumors with his co-star Hande Erçel.