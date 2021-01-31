Will Neslihan Atagül Rejoin Sefirin Kızı?

Journalists have met Sefirin Kızı former actor Uraz Kaygılaroğlu on the streets and asked him a few questions about the show and fellow actress Neslihan Atagül.

One reporter asked Kaygılaroğlu about his overall experience in The Ambassador's Daughter. He answered that it went really well.

Another reporter told Uraz that Neslihan Atagül has left the series due to her health issues, then asked him how she's doing.

Kaygılaroğlu replied that she's doing well. He visited her at home and she's resting.

According to @sefrinkizi_3rb fan account, Uraz Kaygılaroğlu and Neslihan Atagül are friends before the series as Kaygılaroğlu is an old time friend of Neslihan's husband Kadir Doğulu.

The fan account added that once Uraz Kaygılaroğlu touched down Istanbul traveling from Bodrum, he immediately visited Atagül.

After Uraz Kaygılaroğlu's statements, social media users started circulating that Neslihan Atagül might be rejoining the show since her health is improving, but no official party from the production company has commented on those rumors.

In addition, Sefirin Kızı is heading towards a completely new story after casting Tuba Büyüküstün.

Child actress Beren Gençalp, who plays Melek, the daughter of Nare (Neslihan Atagül) and Sancar (Engin Akyürek), has been reported to be leaving the series too since she's been diagnosed with a disease in the show preparing for her departure, making Neslihan Atagül renunion unlikely because there's hardly any storyline left for her in the series.

Seperately, the 37th episode of The Ambassador's Daughter has prompted viewers to ridicule the show because of the picture producers used on Gediz Isikli's grave (Uraz Kaygılaroğlu).

The portrait has been cropped from one of the pictures of Uraz and the cast, and followers commented that producers do not want to bother themselves to take a new picture for the scene.