Will Nick Knowles Send his 'I'm A Celebrity Pants' to Auction?

Nick Knowles is putting his 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' pants up for auction.

The 56-year-old TV presenter's red budgie smugglers became one of the stars of the latest series of the Australian jungle-based show, and he is giving one lucky bidder the chance to win his titchy trunks to make some money for charity.

Nick - who vowed to donate any royalties from his cover of 'Make You Feel My Love' after the song went to number one while he was in the jungle - said: "Weirdly, I've been asked if I will take them to auction.

"If anybody would bid for them, I don't know?

"So, I've put them up for auction so they can make some money and I'll put that towards one of the charities I support.

"The same thing with the single when that went to number one.

"If anything comes from the auction I'll do the same with that. It'll all be a bit of fun."

Nick's song went to number one on the iTunes Chart thanks to a campaign by radio presenter Chris Moyles, and following the news the 'DIY SOS' host was shown to be playing a guitar in camp.

But Nick has now revealed the programme's producers kept asking him to strum the instrument only to then tell the audience he "couldn't wait to play the guitar".

He added: "Obviously I realised Moylesy had done it as a bit of a laugh and you take it all on the chin.

"But on the Bush Telegraph tannoy they go, 'Nick, would you play the guitar? Go on play the guitar.'

"'No I won't play the guitar.' Then it's, 'James, give him the guitar.'

"So you play the guitar and they say, 'Nick couldn't wait to play the guitar.'

"They're fun though and they're great people."

Nick recently revealed he was suffering a shoulder injury in camp after ripping two tendons just a week before the show.

He was able to take part in the programme thanks to cortisone injections, but didn't want to tell his fellow campmates because he didn't want the "sympathy vote".

Speaking on 'Lorraine', he added: "I didn't want a sympathy vote. I wanted to just do it and get on with it and get through the other side.

"But that's why I used to sit in that freezing cold pool, because it would freeze my shoulder.

"I hate cold water as well."