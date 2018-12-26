Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Dress up as Santa And Rudolph

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are icons in their own right (Source: willsmith / Instagram)

But on Christmas morning the Hollywood hot couple were dressed as an even more famous pair than they - Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The dynamic duo posted up a storm to Instagram on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, showing their festivities with their children and a whole host of loved ones.

In one snapshot, Will shot a smoldering stare at the camera with his arms folded whilst wearing casual Santa gear, and Jada as Rudolph held her hands up.

'We look a 1970’s Cop Duo patrolling the North Pole! Claus & Rudy - Sleighin’ All Night! Slayin’ All Day!' Will joked in the caption for his 26.4 million followers.

On Christmas Eve, Will posted a photo of himself with Jada, their children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18; Will's eldest son Trey, 26; and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

The whole group had gathered under the family's tree, and they were in festive hats - Adrienne's was shaped like a wreath, Will's like a gift, Trey's like a stocking, etc.

Trey is Will's child by his first wife Sheree Zampino, who posted a heartwarming Instagram photo of herself with Trey on Christmas Eve, writing: 'Love my kid!!!!!'

Jada, meanwhile, fired up her Instagram page on Christmas Eve to treat her 5.3 million followers to a massive group shot of the revelers at her home.

Most wonderful time: The dynamic duo posted up a storm to Instagram on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, showing their festivities with their children and a whole host of loved ones