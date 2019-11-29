Will Smith Releases Brand New Set of Athletics Gear Inspired by Hit 90s Comedy

Will Smith has launched his second Bel Air Athletics collection.

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star has released a brand new set of athletics gear inspired by the hit 90s comedy, which features over 40 unisex clothing items and accessories.

The latest drop contains some rare, limited edition pieces such as the MVP Varsity Jacket, which will set fans back $450, and is so exclusive that only 50 have been made.

There's also a tie-dye shirt featuring a cartoon Will playing basketball, and a Gridiron Crewneck, which is inspired by a Philadelphia Eagles jersey that Will wore on an episode of the show.

In addition to various hoodies, jackets, crewnecks, T-shirts, sweatpants and crop tops up for grabs in the collection, there's also a selection of accessories, including beanies, socks, snapbacks and a navy duffel bag baring the embroidered Academy crest logo.

And there's even a $6 air freshener, which looks like Will's character dressed in a Bel Air football uniform.

The collection went live on belairathletics.com earlier this week - with some extra items dropping on Friday (29.11.19), in time for the Black Friday sale - and will be available until mid-December.

Will's new range comes just one month after he launched his first Bel Air Athletics collection on October 1.

The line was available for just two weeks, and featured 26 pieces which included graphic T-shirts, paisley-printed tracksuits and shorts.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! Willsmith.com. (sic)"