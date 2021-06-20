Will Smith Shares The title of His Upcoming Memoir

Will Smith shared on Instagram Saturday the title and cover art for his upcoming memoir.

"My FIRST BOOK EVER!! WTH?!?! Pre-order in my bio or willsmith.com.

Thank U @markmanson for rockin' with me!! #WillTheBook," Smith, 52, captioned a video of himself transformed by a cartoon face filter and holding up the book.

The cover features a sketch of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Men in Black and Independence Day star's face.

The post has already gotten nearly 400,000 "likes."

Smith co-wrote the book with Mark Manson. It is set for publication on Oct. 9.

"One of the most dynamic and globally recognized entertainment forces of our time opens up fully about his life, in a brave and inspiring book that traces his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned," a synopsis of the memoir said.

"Along the way, Will tells the story in full of one of the most amazing rides through the worlds of music and film that anyone has ever had."