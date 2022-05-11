Will They Turn Al-Kabir Awy Into a Spacetoon Series? (Video)

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Earlier this week, a talented artist blessed us with a make-believe Al-Kabir Awy cartoon series.

A video made by artist Amir Mohammed took the Egyptian series' fans by storm, Mohammed made a parody of Al-Kebir Awy, and created an animation video that features a catching theme song.

Amir directed the video as if it was aired on the famous Arab kids TV channel, the vintage illustration by Ahmed Wahbe and the animation by Omar Hamaqi in the almost 2-minute video was perfectly illustrated to make it look as if it was aired in the early 2000s.

The artist also used the fonts that are used in the original Spacetoon series, in addition to the way the theme song was created to fit in line with every other Spacetoon series theme song.

The theme song of the make-believe cartoon series was composed and written by Amir, sung by him alongside Nour Saad.

The illustrations in the video included all the fun and main charachters of Al-Kebir Awy, including, Fazza', Ashraf, Marbouha, Hagras, Hazlaqoum, and Johnny.

The brilliant artist took to his Instagram page to share with his followers the new project, and captioned: 'Al-Kebir Awy adventures, if it was a series on Spacetoon, it might look like this.'

Prior this video, Amir worked on a 22min short film of a translated Toy Story movie, titled Toy story of terror, Amir shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram page, and wrote a lengthy caption: Toy story of terror, Available now on many websites, and within two days, it will be on all websites.. The links will be updated periodically in the first comment''

He then added a thank you for everyone who contributed to this industry, and went on to thank his friends and professors.