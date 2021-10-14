William Shatner Flies to Space With Blue Origin Spaceflight

William Shatner launched on a suborbital trip alongside three crewmates on NS-18.

The 90-year-old actor launched aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.

Flying alongside Shatner are Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of small satellite company Planet Labs, as well as Glen de Vries, co-founder of software company Medidata and vice chair of life sciences at a French software company called Dassault Systèmes.

"It was so moving to me," Shatner said. "This experience is something unbelievable."

He said he was overwhelmed, and that Bezos has given him the most profound experience he can imagine. "I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened ... it's extraordinary," he told Bezos.

"I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now," he said. "I don't want to lose it."

CBS shared a video to their Twitter account, 'FLYING HIGH: Video from inside the Blue Origin spacecraft shows William Shatner and the crew expressing amazement as they floated through the air and looked down on Earth from space.' they wrote.