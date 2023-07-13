Willow Wonka over the years

ALBAWABA - Willy Wonka is one of the most classical movies known, and it is the go-to movie for a fun family movie night.

The movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of a young boy, Charlie, and his grandfather win a golden ticket to go visit a magnificent chocolate factory run by Mr. Willy Wonka.

When Charlie and his grandfather arrive at the factory, four other children are also there to take a trip into the factory, but shortly after, disasters start taking place little by little.

So how many movies are there for the Musical/fantasy movie?

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

The first version of the movie was directed by Mel Stuart and released in 1971, the movie stars Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, Charlie is played by American veterinarian, Peter Ostrum, and Charlie's Grandpa is played by Jack Albertson.



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

The second version of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and released in 2005, where Freddie Highmore stars as Charlie, David Kelly as Grandpa Joe, and of course, Johnny Depp as Candy Maker, Willy Wonka.

Wonka (2023)

Wonka will be released on Dec. 15, and this will be the third version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, however, this time, the movie will explain how Willy Wonka started his journey, the production which is directed by Paul King will focus on how young Wonka met the Oompa-Loompas, his helpers in the factory.

The movie will star Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa, and Rowan Atkinson as the priest.



