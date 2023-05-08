Winner list: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

ALBAWABA - The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night and honored the best in the TV and Movie industry.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were the 31st edition, it was scheduled to be held in an in-person ceremony, but plans changed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

MTV aired a pre-taped special of the ceremony as several attendees announced they were pulling out of the show.

The executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards said in a statement: "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan-first awards show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks."

"Irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in a statement."

Full list of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards winner list:

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI (Winner)

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick



BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us (Winner)

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler, Elvis

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer, Nope

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick (Winner)



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Winner)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building



BEST HERO

Diego Luna, Andor

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us (Winner)

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick



BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Winner)

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things

M3GAN, M3GAN

The Bear, Cocaine Bear



BEST KISS

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson, My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks (Winner)

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE



Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 (Winner)

Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer, Nope

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE



Bad Bunny, Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things (Winner)

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies



BEST FIGHT



Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI (Winner)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone, John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5, Andor



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Winner)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear

Justin Long, Barbarian

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon, Smile



BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing, Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us (Winner)

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick



BEST KICK-ASS CAST



Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things (Winner)

Teen Wolf: The Movie



BEST SONG

Demi Lovato, "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat, "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga, "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic, "I Ain’t Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna, "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift, "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing) (Winner)



BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (Winner)

Vanderpump Rules



BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Winner)

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors



BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (Winner)

Joel Madden, Ink Master

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show



BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM



Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, RuPau's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules (Winner)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke,The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Winner)

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie