Winner list: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 8th, 2023 - 06:55 GMT
MTV aired a pre-taped special of the ceremony

ALBAWABA - The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night and honored the best in the TV and Movie industry. 

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were the 31st edition, it was scheduled to be held in an in-person ceremony, but plans changed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

MTV aired a pre-taped special of the ceremony as several attendees announced they were pulling out of the show.

The executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards said in a statement: "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan-first awards show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks."

"Irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in a statement."

Full list of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards winner list:

BEST MOVIE


Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI  (Winner)
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST SHOW

Stranger Things
The Last of Us  (Winner)
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
 
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler, Elvis
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer, Nope
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick  (Winner)
 
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday   (Winner)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
 
BEST HERO

Diego Luna, Andor
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us (Winner)
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST VILLAIN


Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Winner)
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
M3GAN, M3GAN
The Bear, Cocaine Bear 
 
BEST KISS 


Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson, My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks  (Winner)
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building
 
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 


Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 (Winner)
Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer, Nope
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
 
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
 

Bad Bunny, Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things (Winner)
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
 
BEST FIGHT


Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI (Winner)
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone, John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5, Andor
 
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
 

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Winner)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear
Justin Long, Barbarian
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon, Smile
 
BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing, Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us (Winner)
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST KICK-ASS CAST


Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things (Winner)
Teen Wolf: The Movie
 
BEST SONG 

Demi Lovato, "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat, "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga, "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic, "I Ain’t Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna, "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift, "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing) (Winner)
 
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians  (Winner)
Vanderpump Rules
 
BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars  (Winner)
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
 
BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (Winner)
Joel Madden, Ink Master
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
 
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM


Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker, The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, RuPau's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules (Winner)
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke,The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
 
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime
Love, Lizzo 
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me  (Winner)
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Tags:MTV

