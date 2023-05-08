Winner list: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

ALBAWABA - The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night and honored the best in the TV and Movie industry.
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were the 31st edition, it was scheduled to be held in an in-person ceremony, but plans changed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.
MTV aired a pre-taped special of the ceremony as several attendees announced they were pulling out of the show.
The executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards said in a statement: "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan-first awards show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks."
"Irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in a statement."
Full list of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards winner list:
BEST MOVIE
Let me hear you scream congratulations to our Best Movie winner, #ScreamVI 🖤 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/gz4d15fEX7— MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2023
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI (Winner)
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
This is your sign to re-watch @TheLastofUsHBO 📺🔁 #TheLastOfUs is your Best Show winner at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/7ufBiDCgxV— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023
Stranger Things
The Last of Us (Winner)
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
This is your c̶a̶p̶t̶a̶i̶n̶ Best Performance in a Movie winner speaking! Congratulations, @TomCruise ✈️ #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/RvPFskqero— MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2023
Austin Butler, Elvis
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer, Nope
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick (Winner)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Jenna Ortega wins Best Performance in a Show for #Wednesday at the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/tdtSSsnHxA— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 8, 2023
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Winner)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Our hero 🫶 Congratulations on your Golden Popcorn for Best Hero at the #MTVAwards, #PedroPascal! pic.twitter.com/K4l2Bh7IaU— MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2023
Diego Luna, Andor
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us (Winner)
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen wins Best Villain at the #MTVAwards 😍 pic.twitter.com/m4nIKIwjlU— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 8, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Winner)
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
M3GAN, M3GAN
The Bear, Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS
Best Kiss Winner: Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks #MTVAwards— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson, My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks (Winner)
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2023:— Elvis&Cinema🎬 (@elvisvstheworld) May 8, 2023
Best Comedic Performance Winner: Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 #MTVAwards #MTVMovieAwards #adamsandler#murdermystery2 pic.twitter.com/dOvkxVOz8w
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 (Winner)
Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer, Nope
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
#StrangerThings star Joseph Quinn wins best breakthrough performance at the #MTVAwards— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2023
All the winners: https://t.co/uKwqbzenbe pic.twitter.com/QfAwUWBQpP
Bad Bunny, Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things (Winner)
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Best Fight Gewinner: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs Ghostface in "Scream VI" #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/DkpjVfk93h— MTV.de (@MTV_Germany) May 8, 2023
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI (Winner)
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone, John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5, Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Most Frightened Performance for #TheWhiteLotus at the #MTVAwards: "I hope this is the last time though that I ever die on a show" pic.twitter.com/HsPujDDsgc— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 8, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Winner)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear
Justin Long, Barbarian
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon, Smile
BEST DUO
MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2023:— Elvis&Cinema🎬 (@elvisvstheworld) May 8, 2023
Best Duo Winner: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us#MTVAwards #MTVMovieAwards #PedroPascal #bellaramsey #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/mAoKqr24xe
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing, Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us (Winner)
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
“Stranger Thing” wins “Best Kick-Ass Cast” at the 2023 #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/IUSE2gQHhp— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 8, 2023
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things (Winner)
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
Best Song Winner: "Carolina" by Taylor Swift in Where the Crawdads Sing #MTVAwards— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023
Demi Lovato, "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat, "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga, "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic, "I Ain’t Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna, "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift, "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing) (Winner)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
#TheKardashians is the #MTVAwards winner for Best Docu-Reality Series. pic.twitter.com/7gCWVraoK9— The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) May 8, 2023
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians (Winner)
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2023:— Elvis&Cinema🎬 (@elvisvstheworld) May 8, 2023
Best Competition Series Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars#MTVAwards #MTVMovieAwards #rupaulsdragrace pic.twitter.com/jv2RQfDHPP
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Winner)
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
.@DrewBarrymore wins Best Host for @DrewBarrymoreTV at the #MTVAwards. We love an eyeball to eyeball moment! pic.twitter.com/TE0WPTCxQ9— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 8, 2023
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (Winner)
Joel Madden, Ink Master
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
Give it up for your Best Reality On-Screen Team: #ArianaMadix, @MusicKillsKate, @scheana, #LaLaKent · #PumpRules ✨ #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/J1twLEgclh— MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2023
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker, The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, RuPau's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules (Winner)
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke,The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
.@selenagomez wins Best Music Documentary for 'My Mind & Me' at the #MTVAwards 😍 pic.twitter.com/WrcLLfk0Sl— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 8, 2023
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Winner)
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
