Winnie Harlow Graces the Cover of Harper’s Bazaar Wearing an Elie Saab Dress

Winne Harlow shared the magazine cover on Instagram. (Source: AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Winnie Harlow Follow >

Canadian model Winnie Harlow graces the cover of November’s Harper’s Bazaar en Español wearing a ruffled dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

The celebrity model posed on the streets of Paris in a grey gown by the Lebanese couturier, which was accessorized with a gold belt and minimal makeup.

“Omg! Thank you @HarpersBazaarmx for having me on this amazing cover! Running around the streets of Paris has never been so magical!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the model gushed in an Instagram post.

The daring, backless gown is from Elie Saab’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2018-19 collection.

Harlow’s cover shoot comes as the in-demand model celebrates her first-ever stint as a Victoria’s Secret angel on Thursday,

(Source: winnieharlow - Instagram)

The planet’s top models transformed into angels for Victoria’s Secret glitzy fashion show, donning wings and plaid for a return to New York after a two-year hiatus, AFP reported.

With the show once again on US soil, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strode the runway at Manhattan’s Pier 94 with the likes of Kendall Jenner and newcomer Harlow, who walked in a sparkly silver number with a pink feather adornment.

The runway extravaganza is now in its 24th year. Taped Thursday, it will be broadcast worldwide on Dec. 2.

Sixty models put on an Amazonian display of luscious waving locks, impossibly perfect slender bodies and sun-kissed make-up for what is considered one of the most competitive gigs in the industry.

“Wow. Did this really happen? Is this real? Thank you @VictoriasSecret for allowing me to be a part of your family! This was surreal! A young Jamaican girl from Toronto taking (to) the VS runway. I’d say (it’s) a dream come true, but I can’t because this is bigger than a dream! This is a movement. Another step for representation. Another step for diversity. I’m so honored to have been one of the few chosen this year,” the model posted on Instagram.

Harlow shot to fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2014 and has since worked with the who’s who of the fashion industry’s elite, including Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger.

She made waves due to her modeling prowess and vitiligo, a disease in which the pigment cells of the skin are destroyed in some areas.

She has, however, taken tabloid newspapers to task in the past, saying that she should not be defined by her skin condition.

“I’m not a ‘vitiligo sufferer.’ I’m not a ‘vitiligo model.’ I am Winnie. I am a model. And I happen to have vitiligo,” she posted on Instagram in April.