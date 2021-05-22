Winnie Harlow Never Stops to Surprise Us With Her Sexy Body

Winnie Harlow looked incredible as she stepped out for Kendall Jenner's star-studded 818 tequila launch party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, LA, on Friday.

The model, 26, wowed as she displayed her washboard abs in a tiny silk patterned crop top which highlighted her ample assets.

Winnie teamed the item of clothing with a pair of orange PVC trousers which further displayed her toned figure.

Adding some stylish accessories, the model opted for a nude Chanel handbag, Fendi heels, gold hoops and a fluffy beige jacket.

Winnie styled her brunette locks into a gorgeous wavy hairdo and added a slick of radiant make-up.

The model joined a slew of celebrities at the glitzy event, which included Kendall, 25, and her famous siblings Kylie, 23, Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloé, 36.

Other attendees at the event were Hailey and Justin Bieber, Drake and Jaden Smith - to name a few.

Kendall's 818 tequila officially hit shelves on Monday, May 17, with bottles appearing across stories in California.

The new line includes an Anejo, Blanco and Reposado from agave plants grown in Jalisco, Mexico.

Earlier in the day, Winnie looked sensational as she posed in a tiny yellow bikini for a slew of sizzling poolside snaps.

The stunning supermodel captioned the pictures with: 'Summertime inna country ✨ #nomakeup #naturalhair.'

While in a different photo, Winnie posed with Lakers basketball player boyfriend Kyle Kuzma for a sweet picture.

The couple have been spending quality time together recently, and appear to be going from strength to strength.

Winnie first met the Flint-born sportsman at a Harper's Bazaar Fashion Week party in New York in September 2019.

Kyle, 25, had previously been spotted with Vanessa Hudgens in January, while Winnie dated F1 racing superstar Lewis Hamilton and rapper Wiz Khalifa in the past.

Winnie shot to fame after appearing as a contestant on America's Next Top Model in 2014.

Though she did not win the competition, she has enjoyed a successful modelling career that has taken her to the runways of Victoria's Secret and New York Fashion Week.