The Woman Who Claims Tristan Thompson Fathered Her Child Leaks Half a DM From Khloé

Kimberly Alexander claimed the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent her a DM on Instagram and posted what appeared to be a screenshot of her inbox on Monday.

But DailyMail.com has obtained a real screen shot of the interaction, which shows the message is a fake and that she appears to have sent herself the DM.

The Kardashian insider says: ‘She’s doctored it to make it look like Khloe DM’d her, but Khloe never did. In fact, she has been messaging Khloe, and Khloe has not been responding to recent DMs and tags by Kim.’

Alexander's stunt comes after Thompson, 30, filed a libel suit requesting a $100,000 judgment against her for her ongoing claims that he fathered her young son.

The new screenshot shows Alexander sending Kardashian a message seemingly threatening to release a sex tape between her and Thompson that was sent sometime prior to May 10, 2020.

'I can't wait till the real news comes out you can't pay off the blogs for the sextape that will be released,' she allegedly wrote.

The inbox also listed several times Alexander tagged Kardashian in her Instagram Stories.

The next message appeared to arrive recently, although the date wasn't posted.

'Hey. Let's talk,' she began her message to Kardashian before apparently requesting a second paternity test for Thompson.

'Listen at this point I really want to get this resolved. I'm not trying to drag this any longer. How can we set up a second test and be done with this. We all know T is a liar how can we do this and put it behind us?'

The new message also indicated that Kardashian had restricted Alexander on Instagram so that she wouldn't know if her messages had been read.

Alexander's original post appears to have that final message, but sent to herself and made to look as if Kardashian sent it.

The message featured the reality star's current Instagram profile picture and had seemingly been sent just minute before, with Alexander's screenshot indicating it was snapped at 9:19.

DailyMail.com has requested comment from Kardashian's representatives.

Hours after posting her version of the message, Alexander's Instagram account went private so that only confirmed followers can view it.

Alexander seemed to gloat in her caption, which she briefly deleted hours after posting it before sharing it again, seemingly unchanged.

'Sister wife now that ur exposed??' she wrote, along with a hand-on-face emoji and laughing and crying smiley faces. '@khloekardashian I'm not the one so let's be nice.'

Kardashian sounded exasperated in a tweet sent out later on Monday evening.

'I mean.... the extent people go through,' wrote the Good American co-founder, possibly referring to the fake DM.

Later on Monday, Alexander deleted her initial post and shared a new one claiming the screenshot obtained from Kardashian's Instagram inbox was a hoax.

'She deleted it hours later please don't try it!!!' she said, apparently referring to the messages in the new screenshot.

'Shaderoom y'all received that recording after she unsent her messages. Don't try it,' she wrote in the caption.

She repeated her claim in new Instagram Stories posts.

'Try again dummies she unsent that hours after,' she captioned a screenshot of a Shade Room post.

Y'all really think I care I'm laughing at y'all dummies in my dms!!' she continued in another post. 'I'm definitely not the one.'

Alexander also shared a direct message with another user who seemed to be on her side and supported her claims.

'F*** her I'll let the courts deal with her man,' she wrote over the post.

She capped off her burst of posts with a direct response to Kardashian's tweet about 'extent people go through.'

'She behind fake pages but the extent people will go through??' Alexander claimed. 'You are the biggest clown @khloekardashian.'

Earlier this month, Thompson launched a $100,000 libel suit against Alexander for continuing to claim that he fathered her young son.

More than a year ago Alexander went public with accusations that Thompson is the father of her five-year-old child, and she filed a paternity suit last year.

A paternity test taken by Thompson came back negative in January, but Alexander has since claimed that the lab administering the test had falsified the results due to a connection with Kardashian–Jenner family.

Thompson fired back at her description in his legal filings, claiming that the lab was among the most reputable in the country, and therefore its conclusions were not suspect.

Kardashian and Thompson first sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander before he continued the legal battle with his lawsuit.

In his filing, Thompson described Alexander as a 'wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son.'

'Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, "neglecting" and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth,' reads the suit, which was overseen by attorney Marty Singer.

The attorney also featured a bit of bygone pop culture by quoting the Michael Jackson song Billie Jean, about a man insisting he's not the father of a woman's child.

'To quote Michael Jackson,' it read, 'the kid is not [his] son.'

Earlier this month, sources close to Thompson claimed to TMZ that the basketball player admitted to Kardashian that he had had a 'one-night stand' with the woman during his rookie season in 2011–2012.

He denied being the child's father to her, as the four to five-year-old would have been too young. The allegedly hookup was also well before Kardashian and Thompson began their relationship in 2016.

Thompson is father to Khloe's daughter True, three, as well as his son Prince, four, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.