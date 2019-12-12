Womanizer Indeed! Mahmoud Hemida Surrounded by 12 Bombshells on His Birthday.. Pictures!

A picture has been going around of Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hemida next to fellow artist Basma, surrounded by a large group of women, landing him in hot water with the public who felt this image contradicted his stature.

Hemida appeared in between 12 unknown women in revealing clothes, leading many to criticize him.

It turned out that this image was taken from Mahmoud Hemida's birthday party, which was attended by artists like Bushra, Bossi Shalaby, Tamer Habib, and a large number of close friends.