Yalıçapkını series star Beryl & Actor Erdem split after Love affair

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, the lead actors of the popular series "YalıÇapkını," Beril Pozam and Erdem Kaynarca, have officially ended their romantic relationship.

The news broke when Kaynarca unfollowed Pozam on social media, indicating the split.

According to reports by journalist Birsen Altuntaş, Beril Pozam, known for her role as "Suna" in the ongoing Star TV series "Yalı Çapkını," had been in a long-term relationship with her co-star Erdem Kaynarca. Despite their preference for privacy, the couple recently decided to quietly part ways. While Pozam still follows Kaynarca on social media, Kaynarca has chosen to unfollow Pozam.

The pair first sparked their romance during the filming of the series "Ada Masalı" in Sığacık, creating a buzz among fans. However, their journey together has now come to an end, leaving fans and followers surprised by the news of their separation.