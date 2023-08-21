Yalı Çapkını season 2 canceled?

ALBAWABA - Yalı Çapkını season 2 might be canceled.

Suddenly and without warning, the second season Yalı Çapkını was postponed and fans are worried that the Turkish series will now be canceled.

Turkish news sites revealed that the filming for the second season was postponed, it was first scheduled to start on August 15 and to be aired in September, but plans have changed.

yalı çapkını has been postponed due to a few touch-ups that are being made to the script of the show, it has also been claimed that the series' director Burcu Alptekin got busy directing other series.

By the end of the first season, a rumor started claiming that actor Çetin Tekindor who played the role of Halis Aga will leave the show's second season, however, nothing was confirmed, but it has been claimed that Tekindor won't be featured in the new work.

After all the postponing and changes, fans fear that the show will be canceled as the new changes will affect the viewership which would prompt its producers to stop it.