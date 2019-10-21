Throw Me in the Air for Lebanon! This is How Angie Khoury Protests in Lebanon's Demonstrations (Videos)

Syrian singer Angie Khoury participated in #LebanonProtests that took place in Riad El Solh Square in Beirut demanding the toppling of the regime.





She posted a series of videos on her Twitter account of her bold behavior at the demonstrations, and the reactions of nearby protesters.

In one video, Khoury appeared dancing the Lebanese Dabkeh with protesters, and asked her Twitter followers: "Do I master the Dabkeh dance?"

بعرف ادبك او لا؟ 🇱🇧🤣 pic.twitter.com/E5ToioQJIT — انجي خوري - Angie Khoury (@iAngieKhoury) October 19, 2019

In another snapshot, Angie appeared carrying the Lebanese flag while offering an oriental dance to a young protester.

The most shocking act from Angie was being thrown in the air by a group of men as she laughed. She captioned the video: "Crazy! I love people and people love me."